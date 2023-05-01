For the second time this season, the Somerset Briar Jumpers and the Southwestern Warriors squared off on the baseball diamond, with the Warriors the host of this particular contest. Somerset won the last contest between the two schools on a walk-off, so things were set for another classic between them. Southwestern has the most recent edge in the series, winners of six of the last nine games played between the schools, although they didn’t play each other from 2017-2022.
However, this night would belong to the Briar Jumpers. Somerset held their crosstown rivals to just two hits in the ball game as the Jumpers went on to defeat Southwestern 5-0 to earn the season sweep.
With Jonas Gallagher on the mound to start the game for the Warriors, Somerset went a quick three up and three down in the top of the first inning. Gallagher found his first strikeout of the game to retire the side.
The Warriors had two quick outs to their name in the bottom of the first frame before the first base runner of the evening made it to base safely, that being Wyatt Morgan after a five pitch walk. Travis Burton came on to pinch run for the catcher but was left stranded on first base after the next batter up hit a pop fly into foul territory that was caught by Somerset’s catcher Blake Abbott.
Gallagher continued his strong pitching in the top of the second by striking out the first batter to come to the plate. The Jumpers then got their first base runner of the game as Cayden Cimala reached base safely after an error in the infield. They too couldn’t advance the runner though, as two straight outs retired the side.
Somerset’s starting pitcher Cimala really started to hit the right spots with his pitches in the bottom of the second stanza, as he struck out two of the three batters he faced to retire the side in short order.
Carson Ryan had the first hit for either side in the top of the third inning off of a single on a ground ball in the infield. Somerset started cooking with a single off of a well-placed bunt from Jamison Coomer to give the Jumpers runners on the corners with no outs. Southwestern managed to turn a double play off the glove of Jayce Gager but at the cost of the first run of the ball game, as the Jumpers took an early 1-0 edge over the home team. A single by Abbott gave Somerset a base runner but a ground out put a stop to the Jumpers’ effort to score another run.
Braden Morrow grabbed the first hit of the game for Southwestern in the bottom of the third, a single on a line drive to center field. Daniel Case managed to reach base off of a bunt following a throwing error, giving the Warriors two base runners with no outs. A sacrifice bunt by Gallagher advanced both of the runners into scoring position before a great catch by Caynan Sizemore led to a double play to retire the side, stranding the tying run for Southwestern.
Another Gallagher strikeout began the top of the fourth inning before a Cimala single landed the Jumpers another base runner. Cimala advanced into scoring position after a throwing error by the Warriors. A walk on Josh Gross gave Somerset two base runners with two outs before a pop out ended their chance at another score.
A Kyle West single put him on base for the Warriors with one out on the board in the bottom of the fourth but another double play turned by Sizemore retired the Southwestern batters once again with no score making it home.
Coomer walked to begin the top of the fifth inning but three straight outs, including another strikeout for Gallagher, retired the side. It was much of the same in the bottom of the inning for Southwestern, as all three batters grounded out to end the frame. It started to become an old-fashioned pitching duel between the two teams.
Although the top of the sixth inning began with yet another Gallagher strikeout, two straight singles by Cimala and Kole Grundy, as well as a walk on Gross, loaded the bases up for the Jumpers with only one out on the scoreboard. Somerset took advantage of this, with Conner VanDerPloeg launching an RBI single on a line drive to left field for the second Somerset run of the evening. An RBI sacrifice fly by Jase Combs scored another run for Somerset before Southwestern was able to record another out. The Jumpers led 3-0 at this point.
Case made it to base in the bottom of the sixth frame after being hit by a pitch but the Briar Jumpers were able to retire three straight batters after that to prevent a Southwestern run from scoring, with the Warriors down to their final three outs of the game.
A walk on Griffin Loy with one out was followed up by a fielder’s choice that allowed Sizemore to reach first in the top of the seventh inning, with Jonah Brock in to pitch the final inning. A double on a straight shot to center field put two runners into scoring position for Somerset with two outs. Following an intentional walk on Grundy, two straight walks onto Gross and Ryan with the bases loaded scored two more runs for the Jumpers. Somerset headed into the final half inning up 5-0 on the Warriors.
A quick ground out to Ryan was followed by a strikeout by Cimala, as he was looking for the complete game shutout with the Warriors down to their final out in the ball game. A fly out to Coomer later and he got it, as Somerset defeated Southwestern by a final score of 5-0.
The Jumpers were led by an RBI apiece from Ryan, VanDerPloeg and Combs. Cimala pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.
The Warriors’ lone hits in the game were made by West and Morrow. Gallagher pitched six innings in his start on the mound, allowing three runs while walking three and striking out five.
Somerset improves to 14-14 for the season and they will be back home Tuesday as they host the top team in the 13th Region in Whitley County at 6 p.m.
Southwestern falls to 12-14 this season and the Warriors will be at home Tuesday as well as they host the Casey County Rebels at 6 p.m.
