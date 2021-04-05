Briar Jumpers split weekend games

The Somerset High School baseball team split a pair of games over the weekend. The Briar Jumpers downed Whitley County High School 12-4 on Friday. However, Somerset was eliminated in the All "A" 12th Region Tournament with a 12-0 loss to Danville High School on Saturday.
In their win over Whitley County, Somerset scored 11 runs in the first three frames to take control of the game early.
Senior Dylan Burton had three hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs.
Senior Kade Grundy had four hits and scored two runs. Senior Tanner Popplewell had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Junior Cole Reynolds had two hits and scored three runs. Senior Dakota Acey had a hit and drove in two runs.
In their loss to Danville, Somerset's Cole Reynolds and Kade Grundy had one hit each for the Briar Jumpers' only offense.
Somerset (1-2) travel Bardstown to play North Hardin on Monday, and will travel to Knox Central High School on Monday, April 12.
