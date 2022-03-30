Briar Jumpers strike early in win other South Laurel

LONDON – The Somerset High School baseball came out hot, scoring eight runs in the first two innings in their 8-3 win over South Laurel on Tuesday. The Briar Jumpers scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the second inning, and were able to hold off the homestanding Cardinals for the remainder of the game.
In the first inning, Kole Grundy doubled to center field to score Josh Gross. Griffin Loy scored on a wild pitch. Cayden Cimala singled to left field to score Grundy. Jamison Coomer hit a two-RBI double to left field to score Jaden Bryant and Gadberry.
In the second inning, Bryant singled to right field to score Josh Gross and Cole Reynolds. Cimala singled to right field to score Bryant.
Jamison Coomer, Josh Gross, and Cayden Cimala all had two hits and drove in two runs each. Jaden Bryant had a hit, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Kole Grundy had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run.
Cayden Cimala picked up the win on the mound in four innings of work, while Colyer White pitched three innings in relief. Cimala and White had three strike outs each.
Somerset (5-5) travels to Wayne County on Wednesday, and will host Danville on Friday in the All "A" Region.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
