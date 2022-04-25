Briar Jumpers win a pair of weekend games

The Somerset High School baseball team picked up a pair of wins this past weekend. On Friday, the Briar Jumpers downed Lincoln County 13-5 in the AGE Patriot Invitational. On Saturday, the Briar Jumpers downed George Rogers Clark 3-2.
In the win over Lincoln County, Jamison Coomer hit a solo home run and scored two runs. Logan Purcell had two hits and drove in three runs. Cole Reynolds had one hit and drove in two runs. Braydon Gross had two hits and scored a run. Kole Grundy had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Jaden Bryant had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in a run. Cayden Cimala had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Connor Phelps got the win on the mound in 5.1 innings of work, and struck out five batters.
In the win over George Rogers Clark, Purcell had two hits and scored a run. Jacob Gross had one hit and drove in two runs. Isaiah Lewis pitched six innings and only allowed one earned run, while striking out six batters. Colyer White pitched one inning in relief and struck out three batters.
Somerset (10-11) hosts Knox Central on Monday and travels to Rockcastle County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.