Briar Jumpers win big against Casey County

The Briar Jumpers returned home Thursday night, after a game at North Laurel had a 1-1 finish, in a district matchup against the Rebels of Casey County. A dominant performance on offense, with an almost equal one on defense, saw the Briar Jumpers come away with a 9-1 victory, and thus also hand them the season sweep of the Rebels. The game was never in doubt, as Somerset raced out to a 5-0 lead at halftime, before scoring 4 more in the second half (while also surrendering one goal to the Rebels), that saw the final score end up at 9-1.
The first score of the game came very quick, as within the first minute, and following a shot on goal by the Briar Jumpers, Casey County's goal keeper accidentally let the ball slip out of his hands after a save, with the ball crossing the goal line and resulting in an own goal to make the score 1-0 Somerset. Fast forward to the 16th minute, following several misses on the goal from Somerset, the Briar Jumpers had their first earned goal of the night, with Andrew Tomlinson scoring his first goal of the night from about 5 yards after a cross pass, this making it 2-0 in favor of the home team.
After another 12 minutes, in the 28th minute to be exact, 2 goals were scored in quick succession. First, Jefry Lopes-Radilla found paydirt from right around the net, sliding to hit the ball straight into the corner of the goal, to make it 3-0. Somerset's Christian Whitis then hit the back of the net only seconds later from around 5 yards out to make it 4-0 for Somerset. Just 2 minutes later, Derek Arias hit a fiery shot off his foot from around 5 yards out, to increase Somerset's lead again, this time to 5-0. After 40 minutes of play, that was the score that was taken into halftime.
The scoring started back up in the 45th minute, as Arias had his 2nd goal of the night off of a beautiful breakaway shot right at the goal line, to make the score 6-0 in favor of the Briar Jumpers. In the 51st minute, Somerset's GK Landen Lonesky had a beautiful save on his team's goal line. 8 minutes later, towards the middle of the 59th minute, J. Lopes-Radilla had his 2nd goal of the night off the assist from Christian Whitis, making the score 7-0. Later, in the 66th minute, following a failed cross from Casey County, the Jumpers were able to bring the ball up the field, with Tomlinson getting his 2nd goal of the night from about 4 yards out, and with the score being 8-0, there stood the real possibility of the mercy rule coming into effect.
However, that wasn't meant to be, as in the 72nd minute, the Rebels' Reegan Randolph scored Casey's only goal of the night off of a pretty well hit cross, making the score 8-1 in favor of the Briar Jumpers. A special shoutout to the Rebels for having an amazing sense of sportsmanship (something that is becoming more and more of a rarity it seems), as they were seen helping out Somerset's Coby Wilson, who appeared to be dealing with some really bad cramps towards the end of the game in the 75th minute. One more goal was scored on the night, and it came in the 78th minute, as Daniel Richardson scored on a beauty of a shot from about 8 yards out. This made the final score at the end of the game 9-1 in favor of the Briar Jumpers.
Somerset's record now improves to 4-2-1 on the 2021 season. The Briar Jumpers will return to action next Monday, September 13th at 6:30, as they will take on the Admirals of Danville in the 12th Region All "A" Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.