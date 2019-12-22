Briar Jumpers win 6th straight, advance to tourney finals

BEREA - The Somerset High School boys basketball team rolled to their sixth straight win and advanced to the Berea All A Holiday Classic championship game with an easy 83-39 win over Sayre on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Gavin Stevens led the way with 23 points and hit five treys. Kade Grundy scored 20 points and hit four treys. For the game, the Briar Jumpers hits 12 three-pointers and shot 52 percent from beyond the arc.
Dylan Burton scored 9 points, Kaiya Sheron scored 8 points, Jase Bruner scored 7 points, Jackson Cooper scored 4 points, Jerod Smith scored 4 points, Jack Harmon scored 3 points, Canyon Smith scored 3 points, Dayne Thomas scored one point, and Dakota Acey scored one point.
Stevens and Harmon led the Jumpers with five rebounds each, while Grundy had five assists.
Somerset (7-1) played in the Berea All A Holiday Championship game on Saturday night.
