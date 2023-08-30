LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — During his first game week press conference Monday as Louisville’s head football coach, Jeff Brohm was asked if he took anything about season openers from Howard Schnellenberger, his coach when he played quarterback at U of L in the early 1990s. Did Schnellenberger focus on two or three things that were most important and that you stress today?
“Well, we could talk for a long time about that,” Brohm said with a smile. “I think Coach was great at preparing his teams to take on anybody. We practiced hard, we practiced long and we got after it so that when we got to the game, it would come easy to us. We do that as much as we can, but you can’t go overboard with that nowadays.”
Going overboard was a subtle reference to Schnellenberger’s habit of scheduling three practices a day during fall camp, limiting water breaks and ordering players into a game despite injuries that probably should have kept them on the sideline.
“We used to practice three times a day and that was fine, but the bodies can’t hold up as much as they used to, and now guys prepare year-round,” Brohm said. “So we try to be smart and get guys to the game healthy as much as we can. We throw a lot at our guys. You want to be prepared, you want to have bullets ready to go.”
As the Brohm era kicks off this weekend, he suggests that fans who are eager to judge his first Louisville team should forget about pulling guards, nickel defenses, blitzing linebackers and other technical aspects of football. Instead, Brohm wants the focus to be on three vital things when UofL plays Georgia Tech to determine whether the Cardinals are playing the kind of football that could make them successful this season. Kickoff is at 7:30 (ESPN) in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Brohm says it doesn’t take a football expert to spot the trio of components he believes will be necessary to beat the Yellow Jackets, or any other team, and they should be easy to see by what he termed “the common fan.” They are:
1. Effort. “That is, playing harder than the other team. And to me, you can tell if a team is playing hard whether you’re at the game in person or watching on TV.
2. Toughness. “We have to play tougher than the other teamw, hich means guess what. . .it’s not always going to go the way you want. So whether you’re up 10 or down by 21, are you still going to play hard? That’s the ability to be tough throughout the entire game and never give in and never quit. And that’s visible to the common eye.”
3. Intelligence. “You’ve got to be smarter than the other team, meaning we can’t have the 15-yard penalties. We can’t have things that set us back. We can’t have offsides and misalignments and false starts and things that put you in a jam.”
And in summation, “I think if you win those three things, which is visible to the common fan as well, you’re going to have a chance to win the game, no matter what else happens. And that’s what we really want to make sure we get as we get close to game time, that we find a way to get that done. It’s not easy because the other team is going to try to do the same thing, but you have to find a way to win in those three things.”
CARD FILE--Louisville is an eight-point favorite in the ACC game, but is 0-2 against Georgia Tech, both of them blowouts — 66-31 in 2018 and 46-27 in 2020. . .For the first time in recent memory, U of L’s game notes didn’t include a depth chart, the release of which is a common practice in college football in game week. So most of the U of L starters are a guessing game at this point, as is who will back up starting quarterback Jack Plummer.
