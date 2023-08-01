LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Evidently quarterback Jack Plummer’s reputation preceded him.
Plummer hasn’t played a game for Louisville yet, but Monday he was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, a postseason honor presented annually to the top player in college football. And UofL coach Jeff Brohm obviously thinks the grad transfer is a worthy candidate.
Brohm should know since he spent four years coaching him at Purdue before Plummer decided to transfer to the University of California-Berkeley for the 2022 season.
“I’m excited about Jack,” Brohm said Tuesday during UofL’s Media Day at L&N Stadium signifying the start of fall camp. “He’s worked really hard and he’s a great leader. He came here for a purpose. He wants to be great, he wants to challenge himself and help this football team win and do something special. He’s definitely battled tested. He’s been through the ups and downs. You can’t undervalue that experience factor. We’re going to try to build this team around his strengths, utilize the talent we have. I would hope we can help him have a great last year.”
Plummer is one of six ACC quarterbacks on the watch list. He joins Phil Jurkovec (Pitt), Riley Leonard (Duke), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Garrett Shrader (Syracuse), and Jordan Travis (Florida State).
After transferring from Cal, Plummer wasted no time establishing himself as the Cardinals’ No. 1 signal-caller, and he will start his first game in a Louisville uniform in the season opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta.
The Phoenix area native appeared in 21 games for Purdue, starting 18 and finishing his career there with 3,405 yards and 26 touchdowns while earning a degree in management. Then at Cal last season he threw for 3,095 and 21 TDs. His yardage is the sixth-most in a single season for the Golden Bears and ranked 22nd in the FBS in 2022.
Thanks in large part to his prior relationship with Jeff Brohm and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, Plummer said he has made a relatively seamless transition to Louisville.
“I’ve got no complaints,” he said. “I love living in Louisville. I’ve had a lot of fun this summer with my teammates just exploring the city and doing some fun activities. It’s been about as smooth as it could be coming to a new school.”
After Cal’s disappointing 4-8 campaign, including 2-7 in the Pac 12, Plummer started thinking about his options for the future, whether he should play a final season of college football, perhaps try out for the NFL or take another path. He decided to enter the transfer portal, and when Brohm was named UofL’s coach last December, it seemed like a perfect match to rejoin his former mentor.
“It’s a great system to play in,” Plummer said. “It’s very quarterback friendly. I mean every quarterback he’s had dating back to Western Kentucky has played in the NFL and some are still playing. So that’s something that was a draw for me because my goals are to play at the next level and I think that this place that will help me do that.”
Aside from his physical skills, Plummer’s teammates say he has been a valuable addition in terms of leadership. Just 2 1/2 months away from turning 24, he is the elder statesman of the offense.
“He’s been a great leader for us from the second he stepped in the locker room,” center Bryan Hudson said. “He’s already affected this team in a very positive way. His experience, especially since he knew the offense already, and helping everybody else get acclimated to it has been huge.”
NOTE--The only Louisville player to win the Maxwell Award was quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2016. The award originated in 1937 and is named for Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who was a standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official. Last year’s winner was USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who also won the Heisman Trophy.
Cards picked 8th in ACC by media
Members of the media who cover the Atlantic Coast Conference aren’t convinced that Brohm will have a successful inaugural season, predicting in the preseason poll that the Cards will finish eighth in the league. Clemson was voted the league favorite to win the championship for the eighth time in nine years. The Tigers accumulated 2,370 points compared to runnerup Florida State’s 2,304. North Carolina was third with 1,981 points. Outside of Pitt in 2021, Clemson and FSU have won every ACC title since 2011.
Under the ACC’s new scheduling format that eliminated divisions, the Cards won’t play any of those top three teams this season. Here is the complete poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Clemson (103), 2,370; 2. Florida State (67), 2,304; 3. North Carolina (5), 1,981; 4. NC State (1), 1,662; 5. Miami, 1,553; 6. (T), Duke, Pitt, 1,511; 8. Louisville, 1,344; 9. Wake Forest, 1,181; 10. Syracuse, 826; 11. Virginia Tech, 678; 12. Georgia Tech, 633; 13. Boston College, 561; 14. Virginia, 365.
All-conference teams, Player of the Year and other honors will be announced later this week.
