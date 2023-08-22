LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- As the days dwindle down to a precious few before Louisville football's opener against Georgia Tech - and new coach Jeff Brohm's eagerly-awaited debut - the Cardinals went through their final workout of fall camp Saturday prior to classes beginning Monday, when they will also start focusing in more on the Yellow Jackets.
And after U of L's second scrimmage -- which was closed except for family and friends -- Brohm was critical of his offense and noted there is still plenty to "clean up" before taking on the ACC foe on Sept. 1 in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.
"We had some setbacks offensively," he said. "We had way too many penalties today and we got off to a slow start, but then were able to pick things up halfway through."
Brohm also said quarterback Jack Plummer tried to take too much on his shoulders at times and the team found itself in long third down situations too often.
"When we have some penalties and some things set us back, he's got to be smart and not try to do too much," Brohm said. "And I think sometimes that can happen to a good quarterback when you're trying to impress. But he's got to take what the defense gives him and we've got to be smart with our play calling and do what he does best. But you know, for the most part, it was a good day, it was productive and a lot of things to learn from. Our team has playmakers, we just have to get them the ball consistently and have everybody understand that there's only one football."
Otherwise, Brohm said he likes the depth on his offensive line and he had good things to say about the defense.
"Early on, our defense played well," he said. "They got pressure on the quarterback. They were able to disrupt routes. They were able to disguise coverages and fronts and give us a lot of different looks, and that gave us problems. I think if we can build on that, but also be precise in what we're doing and create some turnovers and sacks it will definitely help us.
"We've got to play complimentary football. If our defensive line is healthy, they can be very productive and do a really good job. I think our linebackers have improved and we're starting to settle on who the starters will be. The secondary took a few hits with injuries, but the ones that are out there -- the first-line guys -- have done a really good job."
Starting next week, Brohm said the Cards will work on the nuts and bolts of game-type situations, such as calling plays from the sideline, substituting players in, understanding the call and possibly cutting back on the playbook somewhat.
"All those things are vital," he said. "You can't have miscommunication, you've got to be precise. We want to make sure we're exact on things and if that means, as we start to game-plan for Georgia Tech in more detail, that we narrow things back quite a bit, we've got to do that."
TY-LAUR JOHNSON FINALLY ENROLLED
After a long delay and some doubt if it would even happen, four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson has officially enrolled in UofL, becoming the last of the five freshman in coach Kenny Payne's class to do so. The other four, including Trentyn Flowers, who left to play professionally in Australia earlier this week, have been on campus.
There were reports that the delay involved academic shortcomings, but Payne has said only that he was "still waiting on the process to get finished." There is also no word on whether or not Johnson will be eligible for the coming season.
The 6-foot product of Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, N.Y. averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a senior. When he signed with the Cards in May, Payne said "Louisville fans will love his fight and determination."
