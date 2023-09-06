LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- At halftime of Louisville's season opener against Georgia Tech last Friday in Atlanta, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm approached quarterback Jack Plummer with some advice after the fifth-year senior had struggled through the first half, which ended with the Cardinals trailing 28-13.
Plummer wasn't the same accurate passer and poised game manager Brian had become accustomed to seeing during four seasons at Purdue. Far from it; he was 8-of-17 for a mere 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
According to Plummer, Brian's message to him was this: "Hey, man, you've just got to go be Jack Plummer. I've seen it before. You've just got to go play quarterback like Jack Plummer knows how to play quarterback."
Which is what he did while sparking UofL to a rousing 39-34 victory and going 10-of-14 for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to finish a more Plummer-like 18-of-31 for 247 yards and three TDs.
Now U of L head coach Jeff Brohm wants him to assume his true identity much sooner when the Cardinals host Murray State (1-0) in Brohm's debut in L&N Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ACC Network).
"Jack cares a great deal and works really hard," Jeff Brohm said this week. "I think sometimes he gets in the game and he's pressing so hard he's just a little jittery. I think he was nervous and wasn't playing as confidently and as sturdy as he easily could. You've got to be able to relax and go out there and just play. That's part of being a quarterback.
"You've got to really put pressure on yourself in practice to perform well, and then in the game you've got to relax more and cut it loose. If he can relax and throw with conviction and stand in there and be tough and realize he can make those throws, or if not, get out of the pocket and go make a play, he'll be the Jack Plummer I've seen a lot."
Aside from Plummer getting into a groove early, which should certainly be easier against the FCS Racers than it was against the Yellow Jackets, Brohm's checklist for improvement Thursday night includes a much better third down conversion rate. The Cards started the game 0-for-9 and finished 1-for-11.
"We were very inept on third down, which was disappointing," Brohm said. "We have to get into manageable third and shorts, and we had a couple penalties that hurt us as well. We were not sharp. Over 40 percent is what we're striving for on third down and we have a long way to go to get there."
Brohm said his players are eager to show improvement in a game they will be expected to win handily -- UofL is a 40-point favorite -- before returning to Power 5 competition against Indiana on Sept. 16 in Indianapolis.
"I think our guys understand there's work to be done and are eager to fix those problems," he said. "It's a 'show me' world and we've got to prove ourselves. It's important that we go out this week and prove we can execute and play sound football."
U of L athletic director Josh Heird said he expects the largest crowd since the 2019 season, the year before Covid restricted attendance followed by two years of too many mediocre performances. UofL's 25-17 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 2, 2019, set a stadium record of 58,187 fans -- it was then named Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. The largest gathering since then was 55,018 who watched Kentucky pummel the Cards 52-21 on Nov. 27, 2021.
Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said he has warned his unit not to take the Racers lightly.
"I've told my guys when Murray State comes in here, every one of those players would rather be in your shoes and playing on the big stage," Hagen said. "All those guys wanted to be Division I players, and felt like they should have been, and they're going to have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove. To me, it's all about us. You're only guaranteed 12 opportunities. We're down to 11 now, so don't waste one Thursday night."
The Racers opened with a 41-10 victory over Presbyterian College at home Saturday. Murray's last win over an FBS (then Division I-A) team came against Louisville in 1987, 34-10, in old Cardinal Stadium, prompting this colorful description of the Cards by coach Howard Schnellenberger: "They might be dogs, but they're my dogs."
Murray's most recent game against an FBS team was a 63-10 shellacking at Texas Tech in last year's opener.
The Racers' offense is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Williams, who was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021 but missed last season with an injury.
TRAVELSTEAD HONORED--Junior kicker/punter Brock Travelstead was named the ACC Specialist of the Week after connecting on four field goals (33, 30, 22 and 38 yards) and averaging 46.2 yards per punt. He was handling both those duties for the first time in his career.
