Pulaski County High School senior Brooke Hopkins signed to play golf at Midway University. Hopkins helped lead the Lady Maroons to a school-record three straight regional crowns. Hopkins was the 2020 individual regional runner-up and was just one stroke off the region winning pace in 2019. On hand for Hopkins' signing was, front row from left, Angel Hopkins, Brooke Hopkins and Dylan Hopkins; back row from left, Tim Hezlep and Chris Adkins.
Brooke Hopkins signs with Midway University
Obituaries
Phyllis Neeley age 61, of Monticello, KY passed away May 17, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Phyllis Neeley.
Norman Johnston, age 75, of Nancy, KY passed away May 15, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for Norman Johnston.
Teresa Coffey, age 49, of Science Hill, KY passed away May 17, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Teresa Coffey.
Virginia Gray, age 85, of Somerset, KY passed away May 17, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for Virginia Gray.
