Brooke Hopkins signs with Midway University

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Brooke Hopkins signed to play golf at Midway University. Hopkins helped lead the Lady Maroons to a school-record three straight regional crowns. Hopkins was the 2020 individual regional runner-up and was just one stroke off the region winning pace in 2019. On hand for Hopkins' signing was, front row from left, Angel Hopkins, Brooke Hopkins and Dylan Hopkins; back row from left, Tim Hezlep and Chris Adkins.