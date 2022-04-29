Brooklyn Thomas, Bella Ellis lead Pulaski in district win

The Pulaski County High School softball team finished out the regular-season district slate strong with back-to back wins over Casey County. On the Thursday, the Lady Maroons downed Casey County at home by a score of 12-2.
With the win, Pulaski County secured the two-seed in the upcoming 47th District Softball Tournament. As a result of the most wins in the region and a strong schedule, the Lady Lady Maroons has the best RPI rating (.592) in the 12th Region.
The Lady Maroons were led at the plate by a perfect 4-for-4 batting day from eighth-grader Brooklyn Thomas, who also drove in five runs and scored two runs.
Pulaski County freshman Bella Ellis pulled double duty with the win in the pitching circle and a two-run homer at the plate. Ellis homered in the third inning to bring home Thomas. In the pitcher's circle, Ellis worked five innings and struck out three batters.
Chloe Carroll had three hits and drove in three runs. Shelbi Sellers had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. McKenzi Pinkston had two hits and scored a run. Holly Barron had one hit and drove in two runs. Jessie Begley had one hit, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Riley Reynolds and Kaelyn Conway, both had a hit and a run scored.
Pulaski County (15-6, 4-2) will travel to Garrard County on Monday, May 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
