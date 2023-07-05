With a fast car underneath him and a chance to take the lead sitting dead ahead, Blake Brown stomped the throttle and made the move.
Brown, of Corbin, KY, caught race-long leader and fellow Kentuckian Cole Falloway with six laps remaining in Monday’s DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature at Lake Cumberland Speedway and swung it to the high side, driving around Falloway out of Turn 4 and crossing the stripe to complete Lap 15.
Now with the lead, Brown was in control. One final restart after a caution with four laps remaining gave Falloway an opportunity to take the lead back, but he was unsuccessful. Brown held he and the rest of the field off to score his first career Summit Modified victory in front of his home-state crowd.
“There’s a lot of good people here – this is, basically, my home track,” Brown said. “The Heat Race wasn’t what I really wanted to have with all this work for the next five days and a six-hour drive tonight, but it’s one heck of a way to start off the Hell Tour, for sure.”
UP NEXT
The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds are back in action Tuesday, July 4 with the kickoff to Week 4 at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL. Tickets will be available at the gate; streaming available at DIRTVision.com.
ABBREVIATED RESULTS
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 99B-Blake Brown[4]; 2. 66-Cole Falloway[2]; 3. 10-Bryan Barber[6]; 4. 1H-Ben Harmon[1]; 5. 49-Billy Green[9]; 6. 26-Joseph Husband[8]; 7. 8-Jeremy Elliotte[12]; 8. 27R-Steve Rex[15]; 9. 99-Shannon Elrod[7]; 10. 16-Jamie Mosley[5]; 11. 6M-Brennan Meadows[14]; 12. G3-Marcus Griffith[16]; 13. 69-Tim Patrick[13]; 14. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[18]; 15. 4-Adrian Smith[17]; 16. 65-Aaron Covington[20]; 17. 13P-Sarah Patrick[21]; 18. 21J-Clay Harris[10]; 19. 66M-Jordan Meadows[19]; 20. 99P-Jerry Pyles[11]; 21. 97-Mitch Thomas[22]; 22. 1C-Dustin Cordier[3]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.