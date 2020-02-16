Brynlee Bigelow will forever be remembered for 'How She played the Game'

Athletes like Brynlee Bigelow only come around once in a lifetime.
The news of her tragic passing sent shock waves throughout our local community and the state of Kentucky. And while I didn't have a close personal friendship with her during her time at Somerset High School, I did know her extremely well as a great athlete.
During her four years at Somerset High School, I saw her develop her game on the Briar Patch basketball court, I saw her learn the position of goal keeper on the Clara Morrow soccer field, and I saw dominate the game of softball on the Lady Jumpers softball dirt diamond.
And along the way she had many great coaches at Somerset High School, who probably taught her the basic fundamentals of the game, but he she had a driving desire to compete that no one could have ever instilled into her.
Whether she was taking a defensive charge on the hardwood, or diving to save a soccer ball from hitting the back of the net, or colliding with a softball base runner at home plate - Brynlee Bigelow competed in sports like no one, before her or after her, will ever be able to match.
In the history of Somerset High School sports there has been, and will continue to be, more celebrated athletes than Brynlee Bigelow. But there will never be anyone, male or female, that will compete and play the game like she did.
I am not saying this because she was tragically taken from us at such a young age, but it was her passing that rekindled my memory of her, as an athlete, and how she played the game.
In basketball, she took charges several times a game, she dove for any loose ball in her vicinity and she drove to the basket no matter who stood in her way. Brynlee Bigelow's defense was so intense that it took a lot of her competitors out of their normal offensive game.
In soccer, she learned to be a goal keeper during her junior year after the Lady Jumpers starting keeper was injured. Not only did Brynlee Bigelow learn to be an All-Region soccer keeper by her senior year, but she redefined how the position should be played. Instead of staying back in the keeper box, she rushed up and attacked the offensive players before they could even get a shot off.
But as good as Brynlee Bigelow was at basketball and soccer, she took the game of softball to a whole new level.
In the Somerset softball defensive line-up, Brynlee Bigelow was their starting catcher her entire prep career. Being slender in stature, she did not look like the usual stout catcher a coach might want defending home plate. But Brynlee Bigelow's small stature did not ever stop her from standing in front of, and blocking, any charging base runner who tried to cross home plate.
But it was Brynlee Bigelow's offensive prowess that earned her statewide, and even national, attention. She could hit for power and she could hit just to get on base. When she got on base, which she got on base a lot, she was heading for home plate in the next few pitches. She routinely turned singles into doubles and doubles into triples.
Brynlee Bigelow's mentality on the softball base paths was the same as her desire to defend the soccer goal or take a charge in basketball - nothing or no one was going to stand in her way. The University of Kentucky softball coach Rachel Lawson saw the same things we all saw on a daily basis with Brynlee Bigelow, and she immediately wanted that kind of talent and desire on her collegiate Division-1 softball team.
Each time Brynlee Bigelow stepped onto a Somerset High School athletic surface she wore the number 21 on the back of her jersey and an intense desire to compete in her heart. She competed to win, she competed to help out her fellow teammates, and she competed at the highest level on a daily basis - 365 days a year.
For that alone, the number 21 should be held to a high standard at Somerset High School. Brynlee Bigelow's number 21 should be displayed on Somerset High School's athletic fields, not only in remembrance of a former great athlete, but as a symbol of how the game should be played.
I will never ever forget Brynlee Bigelow for how she played the game, and how the game should played.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
