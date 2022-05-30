Brynn Troxell named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School freshman Brynn Troxell hit the game-winning RBI single in the Lady Warriors' ninth-inning, walk-off win in the 12th Region Tournament seminal game against East Jessamine High School. Troxell had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored in the Lady Warriors' first-round win over Garrard County.

 Caleb Lowndes

