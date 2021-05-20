Brysen Dugger, Brady Cain pitch Maroons to victory

Thursday night at Pulaski, the homestanding Maroons baseball team showed out on both sides of the ball to win 5-1 over the Clinton County Bulldogs.
For the first three innings Pulaski sophomore Brysen Dugger and Clinton pitcher Blake Harlan were in a pitchers duel.
After three innings the game was scoreless with Dugger allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts, and Harlan allowing just one hit, with five strikeouts.
Then, the Maroons broke open the game in the bottom of the fourth. First, sophomore Chance Todd got on base with a single and then scored on a double by junior Aiden Wesley. Sophomore Brady Cain doubled to send Wesley home and later scored on a single by freshman Mason Acton to give Pulaski a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Maroons opened the inning with back to back singles by junior Owen Alexander and senior Kaleb Adams. Both scored on sacrifice outs by Todd and Wesley to put Pulaski up by five.
The Bulldogs finally got some offense going with singles by Adam Hay and Blaine Melton that gave them a run on the board. However, that was all Clinton could put up and they dropped at 5-1.
After three good innings by Dugger, Cain finished out the game on the mound for the Maroons and allowed just four hits and one run, with three strikeouts. The combo gave Clinton a lot of trouble throughout the night.
Cain also was the top performer on offense for the Maroons with two doubles and one RBI on the night.
The win advanced Pulaski to 17-12 on the season and they will be back in action Friday where they will face off with the Russell County Lakers at home.
CCHS - 000 000 1 - 1 5 2
PCHS - 000 320 X - 5 8 2
2B - Cain 2, Wesley (PC). RBI - Acton, Cain, Todd, Wesley (PC); Melton (CC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.