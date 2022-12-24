Player of the Year
The 2022 Commonwealth Journal football Player of the Year is split this season between Pulaski County seniors Brysen Dugger and Chandler Godby, two players that were setting records all season long.
Dugger, the starting quarterback for the Maroons, was starting for the first time in his senior season. It proved to be the right choice for head coach John Hines, as Dugger was the most efficient quarterback in the state. In 12 games player, Dugger went 199-300 for a 66% completion percentage, along with 44 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He passed for 3,188 yards as well. In a victory against South Laurel, he set a record with eight touchdown passes over the course of the game. Dugger also had 288 rushing yards with eight touchdowns on the ground.
Chandler Godby was expected to be the leading receiver for the Maroons heading into his senior season, but few expected the impact he was going to have on the offense. Godby tied the single season state record for touchdown receptions with 28 and hauled in 93 receptions for a total of 1,677 yards. Godby caught nearly every ball thrown towards him and is expected to be on most every all-state team for this season. Godby also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and had three interceptions on defense, while returning one of those for another touchdown.
Offensive Player of the YearSouthwestern senior running back Tanner Wright has been named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Commonwealth Journal. It was the rushing attack that powered the Southwestern offense all season long and eventually led the Warriors to their second-ever semi-state appearance, with Wright being at the head of it. Wright led the county in rushing with 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,681 yards on 192 carries. He also caught one touchdown.
Defensive Player of the YearSouthwestern senior Maddox Mink has been named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Commonwealth Journal after anchoring the Warriors’ defense this season and leading the county with seven sacks. Mink had 129 tackles, nine of which were for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.
OffenseQuarterback
Somerset sophomore quarterback Josh Bruner, despite battling injury, passed for 959 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions. He was 69-108 for the season, good for a 63.8% completion rate.
Running Backs
Southwestern junior Christian Walden was the other head of the two-headed beast known this year as the Warriors’ rushing attack. Walden amassed 1,157 yards on 130 carries and also had 15 touchdowns.
Somerset junior Guy Bailey was the top scorer on the Briar Jumpers this season, as he rushed for 1,388 yards on 201 carries. He also had 15 touchdowns on the ground as well as one touchdown reception.
Receivers
Somerset junior Cayden Cimala was the best receiver on the Jumpers in the 2022 season, as he caught 30 passes for a total of 416 yards and three touchdowns.
Pulaski County sophomore Harris Denmyer was a strong number two option for the Maroons this season, catching 39 passes for a total of 771 yards. He also hauled in eight touchdown receptions.
Southwestern senior Maison Hibbard was a threat on the field anywhere he lined up for the Warriors this season but found his strongest success as a receiver. He caught 23 receptions for 605 yards, with nine of those receptions being touchdowns.
Offensive LineSomerset seniors Jack Bruner and Zach Cantrell anchored the offensive line for the Jumpers and allowed Somerset to rush for 2,130 yards.
Pulaski County had some great offensive line play, led by senior JJ McKeown and sophomore Brycedon Brown.
Southwestern senior Braiden Myers anchored an offensive line for the Warriors that allowed Southwestern to lead the county in rushing. Junior Nico Pascarella was also a big part of that and was a quality starting center.
KickerSomerset sophomore kicker Anderson Ruble nailed 31 out of 32 point after attempts and also hit two field goals for the Jumpers this season.
DefenseDefensive LineSomerset senior Kylon Williams led the Jumpers with six and a half sacks with 41 total tackles.
Pulaski County junior Jay Bales had 92 tackles for the Maroons, along with one sack and one forced fumble.
Pulaski County senior Aiden Wesley had 46 tackles, with eight coming for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.
Southwestern junior Kolton Goff was a force on the defensive line, having 58 tackles and four sacks.
Southwestern senior Jaydon Washington had 36 tackles, five of those coming for a loss, along with three sacks.
LinebackersSomerset junior Ryland Carter was second on the Jumpers with 62 tackles and had two and a half sacks, along with two forced fumbles.
Somerset senior Brodie Williams had 49 tackles, with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, as well as an interception.
Pulaski County senior Layton Abbott was the leading tackler in the county with 159 for the season, with 13 of those coming for loss, and also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Pulaski County sophomore Ethan Idlewine forced and recovered two fumbles, along with having 51 tackles.
Pulaski County sophomore Drew Inabnitt had 111 tackles, with four coming for a loss, along with two sacks.
Southwestern sophomore Lucas McKee had three fumble recoveries, along with 103 tackles, and also had three sacks.
Southwestern sophomore Ben Coomer was second on the Warriors with 110 tackles along with four sacks.
Southwestern senior Wyatt Stafford had 99 tackles, along with four sacks, and also forced two fumbles.
Defensive BacksSomerset junior Kam Hughes was the third-leading tackler for the Jumpers with 58 for the season, including three sacks. He also had two interceptions.
Pulaski County senior Brady Cain had 95 tackles along with one forced fumble.
Pulaski County senior Jerricho Dixon had 85 tackles, with six of them coming for a loss, two interceptions, with one being returned for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles, including one recovered for a touchdown.
Pulaski County junior Zander Simpson had 51 tackles, three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles.
Southwestern sophomore Jonas Gallagher had 52 tackles, recovered one fumble and had two interceptions.
Southwestern sophomore Braxton Walters had 64 tackles along with one interception.
