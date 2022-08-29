Brysen Dugger named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Brysen Dugger has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In the Maroons' 55-20 victory over Wayne County on Friday night, Dugger scored four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, while throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 48 yards.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.