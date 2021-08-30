Brysen Dugger named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Brysen Dugger
Pulaski County High School junior receiver Brysen Dugger caught 10 passes for 161 yards and scored a touchdown in the Maroons' Friday night game against Lexington Catholic High School.
Leah Marie Lawson, 77, Somerset, passed away Sunday August 29, 2021 at the Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
