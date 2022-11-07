Pulaski County High School senior Brysen Dugger has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In a 53-35 win over West Jessamine in the first round of the playoffs, Dugger went 17-34 passing with 403 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing seven times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.