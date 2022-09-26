Pulaski County High School senior quarterback Brysen Dugger has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In the Maroons' 55-13 victory over Whitley County on Friday, Dugger completed 13-19 passes for 196 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 28 yards with one touchdown.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
