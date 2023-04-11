After a long stint down in Florida over Spring Break, the Maroons returned home on Monday to face off against Casey County in a district showdown. The momentum that Pulaski County built down in the sunshine state shined brightly on Monday evening, as the home team downed the Rebels by a score of 5-0, with Casey not able to record a single hit in the contest.
Brysen Dugger had a tremendous performance on both sides of the field in the game, as not only did he lead the Maroons with three RBI's, he also threw a no-hitter, allowing four walks and striking out seven. Brady Cain and Kam Hargis each recorded one RBI for Pulaski County in the win as well.
The Maroons improved to 9-8 with the win and they will travel over to Casey County on Tuesday for the second half of their home-and-home series. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
