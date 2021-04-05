Building a Regional Title from the ground up

Behind every successful high school varsity basketball program, there are usually other entities behind the scenes that are developing and nurturing the players as they make their way up through the ranks. And while the wins and the golden trophies are usually credited to the high school varsity coach, the people behind the scenes seldom get mentioned or credited.
Without a doubt, former Southwestern High School girls basketball coaches Stephen Butcher and the late Tim Rice both did an outstanding job coaching the Lady Warriors over the past decade, and both coaches had great success. But both Butcher and Rice would admit that there were individuals behind the scenes that helped with the early development and success of the Lady Warriors' basketball program.
And one of those individuals was Junior Molden.
Over 16 years ago, Molden wanted the help build a solid Lady Warrior basketball program when his oldest daughter Destiny was beginning her basketball career at the middle school level.
"I got involved in coaching in 2005 at the middle school level, and I think we had won one game at each grade level," Molden recalled. "With my oldest daughter Destiny coming up through the program, I wanted to help build something where we at least could be competitive. I started an AAU group, which featured Destiny Molden, Adison Corder, Dylana Fothergill, Samantha Fitzgerald and Brittany Combs. This group traveled all over the state. We built from there after Derrick Harris and Grant Hines came in behind me and did the same thing."
These five young girls went on to become some of the greatest Lady Warriors basketball players to ever put on a blue and orange uniform, as Adison Corder became the program's all-time leading scorer and Samantha Fitzgerald went on to have an outstanding D-1 college career at Samford.
Ten years later, Molden was asked to take over coaching duties at the middle school level.
"I got to take over the middle school program in 2015, which was Marissa (Loveless) and Alexa's (Smiddy) eighth-grade year," Molden explained. "From eighth grade down to six grade was the same girls that is on the team now. When I took over we went at it hardcore with an eighth-grade state title, seventh-grade state runner-up and a state Final Four with our sixth-grade group. It wasn't about winning, but at that time I knew we were onto something and developing."
But starting out that season, things did not go well and the young Lady Warriors struggled to keep pace with the two other local programs (Pulaski County and Somerset).
"To be honest, Alexa and Marissa were the only eighth graders on the eight-grade team, and we played up some of the younger girls to fill the line-up," Molden explained. "We started the season struggling with nine or 10 losses. My AD Dwight Engle complained that we are only the third best team in this town, and he didn't want me to take our team to the state tournament."
"The last two weeks of the season we played really well, we were competing and we went to the state tournament to pull off a couple of big upsets to win the state championship," Molden exclaimed. "These girls didn't care how much I knew about basketball, they knew how much I cared about them."
Molden's dedication to the middle school program played a huge role in the Lady Warriors' resurgence and dominance in the local area. In fact, Pulaski County has only defeated Southwestern twice in the past decade and the Lady Warriors have won the last 10 meetings against the Lady Maroons over the past five years. Although Southwestern and Somerset have not played each other a lot over the past several years, you would have to go back 12 years to the last time Somerset defeated Southwestern in a girls basketball game.
It wasn't long before former Lady Warriors' head coach Stephen Butcher wanted to get Junior Molden on his varsity coaching staff. Initially, Molden was too busy with middle school and AAU coaching to even consider helping on the varsity staff.
"Originally Coach (Stephen) Butcher had asked me help on the varsity staff, but I turned him down because I was so busy at the middle school level and I was coaching fifth-grade AAU," Molden stated. "A few years later, he asked me again and I turned him down, and when I went to tell him that day I sat through the whole practice. I was there to tell him in person that I was going to turn him down, but because I was there watching practice he assumed I was on board. I didn't turn him down that day, but I was going to tell him in a couple weeks that I couldn't help him. But after a couple of weeks, I learned so much from just watching his practices. He finally told me I was his assistant coach and he told me my responsibilities with the program."
"I am glad I ended up not turning him down that last time," Molden laughed. "Then he (Butcher) stepped down at the end of the 2019 season, after he took an administrative position at Southwestern High School. I knew the opportunity to coach a varsity program doesn't come around too often, so I told them I would be the head coach and I don't regret it."
And while the players were heartbroken to see Coach Butcher depart, they felt relieved that the familiar Coach Molden would be taking over the program.
"Coach Molden started coaching my younger sister Ayden her third grade year, so I have been around him since then," Southwestern senior Alexa Smiddy stated. "I have been in the gym with him almost every night in the winters, and he is more like a dad to me than a coach. I talk to him about everything, and not just basketball. He is everything to me."
For Southwestern junior Taylor Nelson, she felt like without Junior Molden taking over after Butcher left, that the Lady Warriors' program would probably not be as successful as it is now.
"When we heard Coach Molden had gotten the head coaching job we were very excited," Nelson stated. "It was kind of hard because we loved Coach Butcher as well. Losing Coach Butcher was heartbreaking, but he still remains close to the program."
"It was more comfortable having Junior Molden as our coach as opposed to someone else," Nelson stated. "I really don't think we would be in this position if anyone else had coached us other than Coach Molden."
Molden admitted that he has had to change his style of coaching as his players have went from little girls to grown women.
"Coaching at the varsity level is a whole different thing for me; I was just developing them at the middle school level," Molden stated. "This is a lot different than it was in middle school, and plus I am trying to get them ready for the real world on top of that."
"We have a lot of meetings and conversations," Molden explained. "The middle school girls all love you and they just want to have fun, and they will forget about a loss 10 minutes after the game. Now, Alexa Smiddy is not going to take a loss at North Laurel on a Saturday. She is going to take it personal, and she is ready to come to practice on a Tuesday to work even harder. Most of the other girls are the same way."
"These girls are winners and I can talk to them pretty stern since I had coached them through middle school," Molden said. "Being around these girls so long has helped with managing personalities. Now, I can tell a payer, 'I don't think you gave me enough effort last night'. You can't tell a middle school player that."
So when the preseason 12th Region rankings came out back in December, Southwestern was ranked fifth or sixth in the region and second in the 48th District. With the loss of five seniors and a bulk of their scoring graduated from last year's squad, almost everyone felt this would be a rebuilding year for the Lady Warriors.
After 16 years of developing the younger Lady Warriors, Junior Molden knew better than anyone the talent he had on this year's varsity squad.
"In the preseason poll when we were ranked low," Molden complained. "I took it a little more personal than I should have because I had been building this group from the elementary league and AAU ball. We lost five seniors from last season and a lot of scoring production, and the media ranked us fifth or sixth in the region and said we were rebuilding."
"I knew I had a good point guard in Alexa Smiddy, who was working hard everyday, and another senior in Marissa Loveless who was also working hard," Molden stated. "Both these girls were not going to let me down and I knew our senior leadership was going to be there. So all I had to do was figure out the rest of the pieces to put us in the conversation as the top team in the 12th Region."
Not only was this Junior Molden's first high school girls basketball 12th Region championship title, but it was a regional title he helped build and cultivate from the ground up.
