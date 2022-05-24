Bulldogs, Riley Hull advance to NCAA Super Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Mississippi State faced an uphill battle if it wanted to reach the NCAA Super Regionals on Sunday. Needing to defeat No. 2 Florida State twice on its home field, the Bulldogs climbed the mountain and made school history in the process.
After topping the Florida State Seminoles 5-0 in the first game Sunday, State took the second contest 4-3 to advance to the program's first-ever Super Regional. The Bulldogs will host Arizona later this week at Nusz Park with a trip to the NCAA Women's College World Series on the line.
Former Pulaski County High School standout Riley Hull has played a huge role in the Bulldogs' historic post-season run. Hull, a freshman, has played in 54 games this season, making 46 starts primarily at first base. Hull has also started in right field and at catcher. Hull has 33 hits on the season with a .252 batting average, which ranks her fifth on the squad.
Just as she did for the local Lady Maroons, Hull had many game-winning highlights throughout her first collegiate season. In SEC conference play against Ole Miss, Hull batted 2-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run with a two-run single. Hull drove in MSU's first run in the series finale against No. 24 Missouri. Hull registered 10 putouts at No. 11 Kentucky. Hull singled and scored the game-winning run against No. 20 LSU in the SEC Tournament.
To have such an opportunity, it took every bit of Bulldog grit and toughness to emerge triumphantly from the Tallahassee Regional. State dropped its opening game on Friday, then stormed back through the loser's bracket with two wins on Saturday ahead of the two on Sunday.
It all added up to Mississippi State becoming the first team to ever eliminate a national No. 2 seed in the Regional round, and it now sets up the upcoming Starkville Super Regional.
The Mississippi State softball team returned to Starkville on Monday and had a crowd of supporters waiting to welcome them back.
