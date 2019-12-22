Burgess jumped her way into Jumper track history

After winning two state track titles and two state runner-up track titles, Somerset High School standout Kendall Burgess became a high school athletic sensation overnight. But Burgess explained that her journey to prep track stardom was far from overnight, and the road to her state title gold medal performances were paved with lots of hard work.
"Becoming successful in track didn't happen overnight," Burgess stated. "It has taken many years of hard work and dedication to the sport. I've learned that believing in myself is the first step towards achieving my goals and anything is possible with a positive attitude and determination."
Burgess, a three-time All-County Track Team selection, finished up her 2019 track season with a bang after her state meet high-score total of 36 points. Burgess' state high-point total was a school record and helped guide the Lady Jumpers to a state-runner-up team title.
Burgess won the state in the long jump event with a best of 17'08", and won another state crown in the triple jump with a best of 36'02. Burgess was state runner-up in the 100 meters with a time of 12.58, and second in the 200 meters with a clocking of 26.55.
Burgess won Class A Region 6 titles in the long jump, the triple jump, and the 100-meter dash. Burgess was second in the region in the 200-meter dash.
However just two years prior, Burgess was just trying to make the Lady Jumper varsity track team as a middle schooler. Over the course of that 2017 track season, Burgess improved her long jump distance by nearly four feet, and ended the year with a state runner-up finish in the long jump.
From her long jump state runner-up finish in 2017 to her state title mark in 2019., Burgess improved by another foot. And even more amazing is that Burgess just started triple jumping last season en route to a state title in that event.
Burgess is also a standout soccer player for the Lady Jumpers soccer team, but everyone knows her on the state level for her track and field skills.
"People ask me about track all the time," Burgess stated. "I really enjoy soccer as a second sport. It keeps me conditioned during track off season and I love getting to play a team sport with the Somerset soccer family - who has been so welcoming and encouraging."
But Burgess has other talents outside the athletic arena.
"I play the piano," Burgess stated. "I've played for SHS Baccalaureate, graduation and for the NHS induction ceremony. I'm in the SHS advanced vocal ensemble. I recently auditioned for and was accepted to sing in the 2020 KMEA All-State Chorus in February."
"I'm also in the Youth Praise Band at First Baptist Church where I sing and play the keyboard," Burgess added. "Sometimes I fill in to play the keyboard in the Adult Contemporary Praise Band, and I recently sang with the adult choir in The Living Christmas Tree program."
And while hard work has been a big part of Burgess' athletic success, she has always been grateful for the ability to run and jump.
"I attend church and youth group regularly," Burgess said. "My faith is very important to me. I know my talents are from God and I'm so thankful that He's blessed me in so many ways and given me the ability to do my best."
From the very first day Kendall Burgess set foot on an oval track, she has always challenged herself by setting goals and trying to achieve the goals she has set for herself.
"My main goals going into last season were to win long jump at state after previously placing second and third, and to break the high school long jump record since I hold the middle school record," Burgess stated. "I accomplished both as well as winning triple jump at state and finishing runner-up in the 100 and 200, which was unexpected, especially since I didn't start triple jumping until six weeks before state."
"My goals going into next season, besides improving my distances and times, are to repeat my state champion finishes in my jumping events, to aim for state titles in my running events, and to go for the school records in triple jump, the 100 and 200," Burgess explained. "I was .04 seconds off both sprint races last season."
But Burgess sees well beyond her athletic career and has already started to think about her later goals in life.
"I hope to jump in college and get the best possible education," Burgess stated. "I'm interested in studying Sports Psychology. I would also be interested in coaching in the future where I could use my training and experience to give back to a track program."
And coaching might be a perfect fit for Burgess because she firmly believes that she would not be as successful as she was had it not been for the great coaches during her high school career.
"I want to thank all my coaches - Brandon Hall, Jabriel Siler, Steve Watkins, Christopher Jelks, and my mom, Jennifer Burgess - for recognizing my potential and investing their time in me," Burgess said. "I hope I've represented well and made each coach proud."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.