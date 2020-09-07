Burnside All-Stars advance to District semifinals

CORBIN - The Burnside Little League All-Stars picked up two big wins in the District 4 Tournament. On Friday, Burnside downed Corbin 3-2 and they defeated Knox County 6-4, on Saturday.
The Burnside All-Stars will now advance to the District 4 semifinals, and play Hazard at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
In Burnside's win over Corbin, Palmer Smith, Christian Stigall and Jonathan Branscum all scored runs. Teagan Kennedy had two hits. Nick Staley, Christian Stigall, and Jonathan Branscum all had one hit each.
In Burnside's win over Knox County, Teagan Kennedy scored two runs and had two hits. Ben Stewart and Palmer Smith both collected one hit each. Jonathan Branscum scored two runs, while Ben Stewart and Palmer Smith scored one run each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.