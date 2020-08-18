Burnside Little League Indians finish regular season undefeated

Submitted Photo

The Burnside Little League Indians held off a tough Cardinals team to finish their regular season with a perfect 10-0 record. The undefeated Indians will play in the Burnside Little League pos-season tournament. Indian team members are, from left, Nick Staley, head coach David Staley, Palmer Smith, Ben Stewart, Derek Thompson, Devon Duval, Marcus Warren, Brayson Barber, Lucas Hill, Cy Sprouse, Dalton Albertson, and assistant coach Chris Albertson. Not pictured was assistant coach Tom Hale.