BURNSIDE – The Burnside Mile may only be a mile-long race, but it has provided local runners with the opportunity to run hundreds of miles.
The mile-long race is held every year in Burnside, and all of the proceeds from the race go towards purchasing a pair of running shoes for track athletes at high schools in the surrounding area. With the help of the race, athletes are able to run in a pair of shoes that are durable and provide stability for day-to-day running.
In partnership with the Burnside Mile, the Lake Cumberland Runners recently presented 14 pairs of Brooks Launch running shoes to girls and boys from seven different high schools. The high schools involved in the program this year were Wayne County, Russell County, McCreary Central, Pulaski County, Southwestern, Somerset Christian, and Somerset.
The Lake Cumberland Runners, which was established in 1995, is excited about the opportunity to provide 14 individuals with the opportunity to have a new pair of running shoes. Gordon Turner, David Smith, and Shawn Daugherty make up the board of the Lake Cumberlands Runners group.
“We are excited to continue the shoe scholarship to each local school and contribute back to our young runners in the community,” said in a statement from the Lake Cumberland Runners. “It’s such a joy seeing kids run and change their life.”
“We all know the power of exercise on how it will change our lives, and our mission statement is simple – To promote running and walking within the Lake Cumberland Area and to promote a healthier lifestyle through running and walking for all people of all ages and abilities. To support our members and the community by providing opportunities for training, racing, socializing, and volunteering.”
After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the Burnside Mile will return in 2021. The race, which is sponsored by the Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals, is set to be held in Burnside on Sunday, Nov. 14.
