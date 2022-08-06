After 5 years at the helm, Chris Adkins stepped away from the girls golf head coaching position at Pulaski County High School. Over those 5 years, Pulaski had managed to win the region title 3 years in a row, as well as finishing runners-up once in region.
“I needed to step away to be able to spend more time with grandkids and their activities,” Adkins explained.
Along with spending more time with his grandkids, Adkins has also been the head coach of the girls basketball team at Pulaski County High for the past 5 seasons, pulling double duty and coaching both sports.
Adkins also noted that he thoroughly enjoyed his 5 years as head coach of the girls golf team.
“The parents and girls were all supportive and loved golf, I will miss the girls and all the other coaches that we competed against during these last 5 years,” he stated.
Stepping into the head coaching position is Steven Butcher. Many people may remember Butcher from his time spent as superintendent of the Pulaski County school system.
Butcher, who before becoming superintendent was a girls golf coach for 11 years, steps into the role inheriting a very young team. Nonetheless, he is very excited to coach the Lady Maroons.
“I was excited to have the opportunity to coach the team after coach Adkins left, as I already knew the kids on the team and realized that they had a great upside,” Butcher exclaimed.
Butcher claims that coaching girls golf is the best coaching job he’s ever had, adding to his excitement.
“I coached girls golf for 11 years previously and it was the most gratifying coaching job I ever had watching players’ development from one year to the next that put in the work,” he said.
As to why he decided to take the coaching job, Butcher looked back to his time as superintendent as the main reason.
“After leaving the job as superintendent, it is important to give back to your community in any way possible,” he claimed.
