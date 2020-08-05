The Thunder Cats, of the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 8U Softball League, know how to play hard on the field and bring the fun at practice. Each Saturday practice, the girls enjoyed a hitting drill where they practice hitting with water balloons.
By the end of the season, each girl was able to make it rain while smashing their balloons with power and precision.
The Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 8U softball season came to close with a nail-bitter game between the Thunder Cats (sponsored by Census 2020) and Lucky Charms.
The Thunder Cats started the game off strong with bases loaded by the top of the lineup and a grand slam hit by Nora Grider in the first inning. But, the Lucky Charms came back swinging with big hits including a home run by Kaitlyn Adams.
The Thunder Cats were down by 2 going into the 5th inning but their offense was on fire, pushing through to the end and matching the Lucky Charms' solid hits throughout the game. Jazlyn Wilson's last hit of the night helped solidify the Thunder Cat's win with a power-hit to the outfit and bringing in two RBIs, giving the Thunder Cats the lead. With the Lucky Charms up to bat, they were giving it all they had but a foul pop-up caught by Lily Lowe with a double-play out at first base sealed the fate for the win.
Join in on the fun during the Fall softball season. Tryouts are Monday, Aug. 17 and 18, at Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken field from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken Softball Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.