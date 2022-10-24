Pulaski County High School senior Calli Eastham has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In 3-0 wins over Casey County and Rockcastle County to claim the 47th District Championship, Eastham had 17 kills, six blocks, and six aces to help lead her Lady Maroons to victory.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
