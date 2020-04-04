Cam Austin signs with University of Pikeville

Somerset High School senior Cam Austin signed to play football at the University of Pikeville. This fall, Austin rushed for 538 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Austin had 14 receptions for 307 yards.

