Somerset High School senior Cam Ryan signed to play baseball at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn. The Freed-Hardeman baseball program has went to back-to-back NAIA World Series, with a national runner-up finish in 2018. Ryan helped lead the Briar Jumpers to the 12th Regional Tournament championship title in 2019. As a sophomore, Ryan scored 23 runs, had 19 RBIs, six doubles, a homer, and a .317 batting average. On hand for Cam Ryan's signing was his parents Cory Ryan and Twila Ryan, his brothers Carson Ryan and Chapman Ryan, his coaches, his teammates, his grandparents and other family members.
Cam Ryan signs with Freed-Hardeman University
