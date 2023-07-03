Former Southwestern defensive standout Cameron Miller had both a successful high school career as well as a college career. As a member of the Warrior football team, Miller’s best season came as a senior, where he had two touchdown receptions and made the CJ All-County team on defense with three interceptions and 16 tackles as a defensive back. At Pikeville, Miller notched three interceptions over his career but his best season was once again his senior campaign, as he totaled 31 tackles with a sack and two interceptions in eight games.
Having now graduated from college, Miller is beginning his football journey anew in a whole different country, as the Peace Country Cowboys out of the Alberta Football League, an amateur football league based in the province of Alberta in Canada, have signed him to a contract. For Miller, being able to experience a new culture along with the game he loves has been a great experience so far.
“I’m working my way towards the larger leagues in Europe in the near future but playing right now I can say I’m enjoying it so far. To be able to learn a different culture than what I am used to is very cool and to be able to play football as well is just an amazing experience,” he explained.
Miller also credited both Southwestern and Pikeville as key to his development as a football player.
“Both Southwestern and Pikeville have taught me to never take the sport for granted and they molded me to want to improve and be great. Without the people around me on my teams at both places, I wouldn’t be a good player on the field,” he stated.
As far as how the chemistry with the new team is going, Miller stated that everyone has been very accommodating and the practices have been great.
“Being with my new team is going great so far. Everyone is very accommodating and willing to work and be successful and grind. Practices are very competitive and organized properly,” he described.
For someone with the work ethic like Miller, the sky is the limit so time will tell how his career will continue to progress. The next scheduled game for the Peace Country Cowboys is July 9 against the Fort McMurray Monarchs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.