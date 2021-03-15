Cameron Underwood wins individual state wrestling title

With the 10U, 8U, and 6U divisions still to be decided, Somerset Wrestling seemed primed to make a run at the title even missing six kids at their respected weight classes.
"When I looked around and the kids were having a blast, it meant the world to the parents and coaches. We have to allow them normalcy during the pandemic so wrestling seems to be that along with getting to be around other kids even if it means wearing a mask”, stated Somerset Wrestling Coach Mondell Hunter.
In the 12U 74 division, Cameron Underwood placed first and has scored 22.0 team points. KILLA Cam, Coach Hunter said, “Cam has been the best technical kid in the room whether we were in Somerset, Ky or New Jersey practicing with Olympic coaches. He started doing 5 am workouts and it showed at State that he was noticeably stronger. The kid he wrestled the first round should have been for the finals match. Cameron shot a bad sot and ended up behind early, but he battled back. The breaking point of his season came down to Cameron getting up off the bottom. The kid couldn’t hold him down. His mother Natalie Underwood and his father Doug Underwood was so proud of him. I believe everybody in the gym wanted Cam to win, probably not more than me and the Somerset Wrestling support system. I think we must be doing something right because we are producing State Champions at Somerset every year. I say this humbly, I don’t know many programs that say that.”
In the12U 98 division, Darius Ridener placed fifth and has scored 11.0 team points. Coach Hunter said “Dancing with Stars Ridner, started the season a little late but in terms of what he wants to accomplish, I think he sees what he needs to do to improve. He is better than he was last year, and he has a great ceiling, make no mistake about it this is a great wrestler with a lot of potential and crazy dance moves lol.
In the14U 240 division, Hunter Brown placed fifth and has scored 12.0 team points. Coach Hunter said, “Hunter did not want to wrestle at the beginning but somewhere along the season something clicked with him and he started to want it more. He started doing all the little extra things outside or practice that makes you a champion. He could have easily won the whole thing as a fist year kid. We are proud of him and what he was able to accomplish. The 2nd part of the Youth state Tournament will be decided in April 10TH & 11TH in Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena Pikeville, KY.
