Cameron Underwood had an impressive weekend, competing in Deep South Nationals with a total of 255 teams and over 900 wrestlers competing in the event at the Finley Center in Hoover, Ala. Underwood competed Friday and Saturday in Duals where he walked away with recognized as National All-American. Sunday, Underwood pinned his way through the entire Deep South Nationals, bringing home the crown to the city of Somerset, Ky. Underwood’s record for this weekend in the national tournament was 17-1.
Underwood also recently competed in national duals in Orlando, Fla. Cameron’s record in the Orlando National Duals was 14-3. His father Doug Underwood was extremely proud at the work Cameron did at the meets.
“Cameron has done a fantastic job this summer of staying busy but competing at the highest possible National level. Cameron should have a great season next year for Somerset. We are all proud of him, do not down him-crown him,” he exclaimed.
This was Underwood’s eighth national tournament this summer. He is scheduled to compete in three more national tournaments before trying to assess the waters for the Super 32 Pre-National Qualifier tournament.
