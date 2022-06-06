Cammie Henderlight named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Cammie Henderlight, of the Pulaski Panthers, took sixth place in the softball throw in Kentucky State Special Olympics meet at Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday.

