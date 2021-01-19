Campbellsville Somerset off to their best start in program history

Coming off of two wins in Mississippi, Campbellsville University Somerset continued their hot start as they defeated Campbellsville University Harrodsburg on Monday night with a final score of 86-75.
Kourtney Ware set the tempo scoring 23 of his season-high 35 points in the first half. Ware scored 30+ in three straight games. Keelan Kennedy finished with his second double double of the year as the junior forward scored 16 points while leading the team in rebounding grabbing 15 off the glass.
CU Somerset is off to a 5-1 start, their best start in program history, as Al Gover has gotten this talented group of players to really buy in and play together.
They look to build on their hot start next week as they travel to play Alice Lloyd and Grace Christian University.
Leading Scorers were Kourtney Ware - 35, Keelan Kennedy - 16, Steven “Shorty” Cager - 16, and Meith Reclow - 13.
