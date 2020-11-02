Camryn Wells signs with University of the Cumberlands

Somerset Christian School senior volleyball standout Camryn Wells signed a letter-of-intent to play at the University of the Cumberlands. For the 2020 KHSAA high school season, Wells had a 177 kills, 67 blocks, five assists, 19 digs and 14 serving aces. Wells was a 2019 KCAA All-State Team member and a KCAA State All-Tournament team member. On hand for Wells' signing to the Cumberlands was, front row from left, Craig Wells, Camryn Wells, and Carla Wells; back row from left, LaDawna Tucker and Steve Thompson.
