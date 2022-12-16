Familiarity was the name of the game on Thursday night for the Louisville Cardinals, as for the second straight season, they were playing in the national semifinals, looking to advance to their first ever volleyball national championship game. The Cards were also playing a team that has become their main rival over recent seasons in the Pittsburgh Panthers, also appearing in their second straight Final Four. Both teams were looking to become the first-ever team from the ACC to reach the national title game.
The two teams split their two meetings this season, with Pittsburgh taking the first game 3-2 and Louisville sweeping them in their second meeting 3-0, although with both games coming with limited participation from Anna DeBeer, a key cog in the Louisville machine. In fact, Louisville hadn't lost since that first meeting with Pittsburgh back in late October.
In the end, it was a legendary battle between the two ACC rivals befitting of such a grand stage, but it would eventually be the Cards that would come out on top, putting them one game away from their ultimate goal after a 3-2 win over the Panthers. Claire Chaussee was interviewed after the game and was understandably emotional.
"I don't have any words. I just love this team so much and our fans are amazing, I just really don't have the words for this. I'm so happy to have come to Louisville and have Dani as a coach. I don't know what else to say I'm just excited," she explained while holding back her tears.
Louisville got out to a quick 6-0 start in the first set thanks to some solid serving from DeBeer. Pitt immediately answered with a run of their own following a timeout to tie the set up at 8-8. Another 7-2 run was sparked following blocks from Raquel Lazaro, Aiko Jones, and Phekran Kong. The blocking of the Cardinals' front line was dominant from the beginning of the game, a trend that served the Cards well throughout.
Eventually, that lead spread even further at 21-13 following another solid block, this one from Amaya Tillman and Chaussee, and the Cards rolled to a 25-16 first set victory. The Cards outhit the Panthers .310 to .056, and it seemed as it was going to be a quick victory for Louisville early.
Pittsburgh was able to get their first lead of the match at 5-4 early in the second set following a kill from Cam Ennis. The Panthers dominated throughout the early and middle stages of the set despite the close score. Kills by Jones and Chaussee trimmed the Louisville deficit to 22-21 late, before a kill from Courtney Buzzerio put the Panthers at set point. DeBeer was able to grab a kill to put the Cardinals down 24-23 before a kill from Serena Gray gave the Panthers a 25-23 set victory to tie the match up at 1-1.
The Cards took an early advantage in the third set 6-2 before a well-timed timeout by the Panthers let them go on a run to tie the game back up. The two teams traded points before Pitt dominated the middle of the set, eventually getting up 22-20 on Louisville. Two straight kills from Chaussee knotted the game up at 22-22 before another Pittsburgh timeout. Elena Scott then netted two straight aces to put the Cardinals on set point once again, with Chaussee getting the set-winning kill to put Louisville one set away from a birth in the national championship.
Louisville seemed well on their way to that birth as they led 15-10 midway through the fourth set. A 7-2 run by the Panthers tied it up at 17 all following two errors from the Cards and a kill from Buzzerio. Two blocks from Tillman and a kill from Chaussee put the Cards back on top at 20-17. The Panthers eventually finished the set on an 8-2 run after kills from Buzzerio and Gray and the set-winning block, also from Buzzerio and Gray. Pittsburgh took the set 25-22, setting up a fifth set to determine who was going to be the first ACC team to ever make the national championship game.
Louisville didn't look back to begin the deciding set, racing out to an 8-0 lead on the Panthers. Another kill from Chaussee as well as three blocks from Kong set the tone early in the set. it was smooth sailing for the Cards as they just kept digging and hitting every ball that came their way during the set. As the Cards set on the precipice, a ball was set up for Tillman, she hit it squarely, and boom, the explosion of emotion for the Cards as the ball hit the court for a kill, giving them the 15-2 fifth set victory to give them the 3-2 match win. History for the program that just six years ago before the hiring of head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, was an afterthought.
Louisville was led in kills by Chaussee with a game-high 25 kills. DeBeer was everywhere on the court, scoring 15 kills, five aces, and three blocks. Kong had a career and game-high 11 blocks, with four of those coming in the fifth set.
The Cardinals advance on to the NCAA National Championship game against Texas on Saturday, with the game scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m.
