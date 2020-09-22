Cardinals boys soccer downs Russell County

RUSSELL SPRINGS - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team won their third game of the season with a 3-0 win at Russell County High School.
For the Cardinals, Andrew Brammer, Aden Perez, and Jese Tiul Chub, all, scored one goal each. Estefan Radilla had one assist in the win.
Brandon McGinnis had three saves in his shutout performance.
Wayne County (3-2-1) will play Monroe County at home on Tuesday, and travel to Monroe County on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.