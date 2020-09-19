Cardinals destroy Harlan County

BAXTER - The Wayne County High School football team came back strong after a season-opening loss last Friday. With a running clock late in the opening half, the Cardinals breezed to an easy 42-0 win over the Harlan County High School Black Bears.
"We bounced back well. We had a lot of adversity coming into this week,"Wayne County football Coach Shawn Thompson stated. "Our team came together in practice every day this weekend they stayed focused. I am just proud of our offensive and defensive lines tonight. We played a lot more physical than we did in the first game, and you could see it in their eyes. They are happy to be out there and they know they are a good football team when they play. It is a huge win for these guys."
The Cardinals senior dynamic duo of quarterback Brody Weaver and running Braedon Sloan dominated in the opening half by accounting for all six touchdowns. Weaver threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD. Sloan scored three rushing touchdowns.
Weaver hit Lee Shelton for a 24-yard TD pass, hit Wesley Cares for a 31-yard touchdown strike, and ran in for a 29-yard TD run late in the opening half. Weaver finished with career-high stats with 10 rushes for 113 yards and completed 6-of-10 passes for 108 yards.
"Brody had one of his best games ever," Thompson stated. "He didn't throw a bad ball all night, he played well and you could see it in his eyes. He had control of the huddle and control of the offense."
Meanwhile, Sloan had touchdown runs of 41 yards, 30 yards and 22 yards in the opening half. Sloan rushed 13 times for 162 yards.
For the game, Wayne County amassed 408 yards on 239 plays, while Harlan County only has a total of 39 offensive yards on 31 plays.
"We are going to get better in spots when we get a little more experience," Thompson stated. "Kaleb Humble went from the D-line to the O-line. We had a lot of kids step up tonight. Everybody was trying to forget about last weekend come out and play a good football teamWe got on them early and kind of shell shocked them and our kids took advantage of it."
The Cardinals scored on six consecutive possessions in the opening half, and sent the game into running clock by the 1:25 mark in the second quarter. The Cardinals defense forced a safety for the only score in the second half.
Wayne County (1-1) will travel to Admiral Stadium next week to play Danville High School.
WC 6 34 0 2 - 42
HC 0 0 0 0 - 0
RUSHING - (WC) Sloan 13-162 3TD, Weaver 10-113 TD, Simpson 4-20. (HC) Hopkins 12-23, Turner 4-9.
PASSING - (WC) Weaver 6-10-108 2TD. (HC) Clayborn 3-8-7.
RECEIVING - (WC) Shelton 2-45 TD, Cares 1-31 TD, Simpson 2-31. (HC) Brown 2-6.
