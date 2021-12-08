Cardinals dismantled by Lincoln County

MONTICELLO – After two season-opening wins, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team ran into a major roadblock in the form of the Lincoln County Patriots – considered by may as the top team in the region. The Cardinals fell to Lincoln County by a score of 65-30.
"We were dismantled in every facet of the game," Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods stated. "We have a lot of work to be done in Monticello for Wayne County to become competitive in this region."
Junior Mason Burchett led the way for the Cardinals with nine points, Kendall Phillips had seven points, Antajuan Dumphord had six points, and Bryson Slone had four points. Gage Gregory and Seth Farmer scored two points each.
Wayne County (2-1) will host district rivals Southwestern High School on Friday, Dec. 10.
