Cardinals down Southwestern, 14-4

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School baseball team scored six runs in the opening inning and never let up in their 14-4 five-inning district win over Southwestern High School on Monday.
Wayne County senior Titus Jones hit a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Cardinals' walk-off mercy rule win. For the game, Jones drove in three runs.
The Cardinals scored in every inning, with multiple runs in three of those innings. Wayne County tallied 14 hits in the 48th District win.
The Cardinals, who had been up and down in the early goings, seem to have found their stride heading into the season's halfway point. After winning their first three games of the season by a combined score of 29-3, the Cardinals went on a six-game losing streak. But now the Cardinals are on a two-game winning streak.
Wayne County junior Jayden Keith had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Sophomore Kason Pitman had three hits, drove in a run and scored thee runs. Junior Trevet Smith, junior Renan Dobbs, and sophomore Malachi Brown had two hits each.
Southwestern senior Tyler Pumphrey had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Sophomore Caleb Ramsey, freshman Wyatt Morgan, and junior Ben Howard drove in one run each.
Wayne County (5-6) and Southwestern (4-6) will play each other again on Tuesday at Southwestern High School.
