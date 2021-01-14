Cardinals drop district game to McCreary Central

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys basketball teams dropped their second game of the young season and their first district match-up of the year. After falling behind early, the Cardinals never could catch up in a 47-36 loss to McCreary Central High School on Thursday at the Coach Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
For the game, the Cardinals turned the ball over 15 times, were outrebounded 26 to 20, hit only 5-of 12 from the charity stripe, and 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.
"We have only had one practice in 14 days, but we still can't throw the ball away like we did," Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods stated. "I am a lot more disappointed tonight than I was the other night, because I felt like we would have the kind of turnovers we had tonight was what I was expecting in the first game because with our inexperience. Tonight, we didn't even give ourselves a chance to win. If we are going to be any good we have got to take care of the ball better."
After the visiting Raiders stormed out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of play, the homestanding Cardinals fell behind 19-8 by the end of the opening quarter.
Thanks to back-to-back-to back baskets by Cardinals eighth-grader Kendall Phillips, the Cardinals cut the Raiders' lead to 22-17 with 3:27 left in the opening half. The teams closed out the half swapping threes, as Wayne County senior Carson Simpson scored an 'old fashion' three-point play with the Cardinals trailing 25-20.
After Wayne County switched to a zone defense, the Cardinals started to gain some traction on the Raiders by cutting their lead to 27-25 with 4:38 left in the third quarter.
"We really only planned to play zone on one play and then go back man-to-man because we have got to learn to guard people," Woods stated. "But the zone worked and we decided to stay with it and see what happens. But in the meantime, we couldn't score on the offensive end."
McCreary Central closed out the third period outscoring Wayne County 4 to 1 and held on to a 31-26 lead at the end of the stanza.
The Raiders went on a 8 to 1 run to open the fourth quarter and stretched their lead to 41-27. Kendall Phillips scored on a putback and scored an 'old fashion' three to cut the Raiders' lead to 42-34 with 1:44 left in the game. But that was as close as the Cardinals ever got, as the clock ran out.
"We don't rebound and we defend about half the time," Woods stated. "We did a good job of fighting back when we got way down. We could have gave up early, and that was probably the only positive tonight."
Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips led the way for the Cardinals with 12 points and two rebounds. Senior Brody Weaver scored seven points and had eight boards, while sophomore Mason Burchett scored eight points and had five rebounds.
Wayne County (0-2) will travel to Adair County High School on Friday, Jan. 15.
MC 19 6 6 16 - 47
WC 8 12 6 10 - 36
MCCREARY CENTRAL - Loundermilk 15, Davis 12, Stephens 9, Mckinney 4, Conaster 4, Sumner 3.
WAYNE COUNTY - Kendall Phillips 12, Burchett 8, Weaver 7, Simpson 6, Gregory 2, Dobbs 1.
