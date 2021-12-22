Cardinals fall to Taylor County

STEARNS - The Wayne County High School boys basketball team fell to Taylor County on Tuesday in the Arby's/KFC Classic at McCreary Central High School. The Cardinals fell 60-46.
"This was our poorest physical effort of the season, no energy , no effort, very disappointing outing," Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods stated. "We have to compete better or gonna be a long season."
Kendall Phillips led Wayne County with 17 points. Kayden Phillips scored 9 points and Mason Burchett scored eight points. Cameron Bell and Renan Dobbs both scored three points each. Antajuan Dumphord, Seth Farmer and Bryson Slone scored two points each.
Wayne County (4-4) will play Barbourville on Wednesday in the Arby's/KFC Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.