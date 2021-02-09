Cardinals fight off Lynn Camp

MONTICELLO - After building a massive 21-point lead, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team had to fight off a strong Lynn Camp squad in the Cardinals' 52-49 win on Monday at Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
Lynn Camp took a late lead after fighting back from the large double-digit deficit, but a Kendall Phillips' steal and clutch free throws by Gage Gregory secured the Cardinals' fifth win of the season.
Brody Weaver led Wayne County with 14 points, four assists and six rebounds. Kendall Phillips scored 10 points, had four rebounds and two steals.
Mason Burchett scored eight points and had three rebounds. Trevet Smith scored eight points and had three assists. Renan Dobbs scored eight points and had five rebounds. Gage Gregory scored four points, had three rebounds, six assists and two steals. Antajuan Dumphord had three rebounds.
Wayne County (5-7) hosts Boyle County High School on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
