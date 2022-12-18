For the first time ever, the Louisville Cardinals were on the biggest stage in women's college volleyball on Saturday night, as they faced off against the Texas Longhorns for the 2022 NCAA National Championship. After a dominant fifth set victory over Pittsburgh for Louisville and the Longhorns' 3-1 victory over San Diego in the Final Four, the two teams many considered the top two teams this season were set to square off with a trophy hanging in the balance.
Louisville had been led all season by the play of Claire Chaussee, a first team All-American. They have also been one of the top blocking teams all season long. Texas was led to the title game by one of the top players in the entire country in Logan Eggleston.
This was Louisville's first ever national championship appearance and the first appearance for an ACC team in the title game. For Texas, the Longhorns have been here many times before, with their last appearance coming in 2020 in a loss to another team here in the Commonwealth, the University of Kentucky Wildcats. In fact, Madisen Skinner, a player on that national championship team, transferred to Texas and has been one of their top players this season.
Texas has been the top team consistently throughout this volleyball season and it showed on Saturday night, as although the Cardinals battled every serve, the experience and top-notch hitting of the Longhorns propelled Texas to the national championship. Louisville fell in straight sets 3-0 (22-25, 14-25, 24-26).
Louisville started the first set up 3-0 following some strong serving from Anna DeBeer, before the Longhorns scored four straight to take their first lead in the game. The first set was a battle between the two schools, with the Cardinals closing the gap late following three straight points that made the score 18-17 in favor of Texas, with Chaussee getting two consecutive kills.
A 3-1 run by the Longhorns, including a kill from Eggleston, put Texas up 21-18 which led to a timeout by the Cards. Despite some solid hitting late in the set by Louisville, a service error put Texas on set point. Eggleston grabbed the set-winning kill after to give the Longhorns a 25-22 first set victory.
It was Texas going up 3-0 in the second set following an ace from Zoe Fleck. Louisville answered back and after a block from Phekran Kong and Aiko Jones, tied the game back up at 3-3. Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly was forced to burn both of her timeouts in the middle of the set, with Texas having a 15-7 lead that was close to getting out of hand. Some solid hitting by Chaussee and blocking by Amaya Tillman and Jones led the Cards on a 4-0 run to cut a bit into the Longhorns' lead before they called a timeout. This gave Texas the edge late, as they outscored the Cards 10-3 the rest of the way through the set to go up 2-0 after winning 25-14 and put the Longhorns one set away from hoisting the trophy.
The Cardinals finally took the lead again in the third set, going ahead 7-6 following a rotation error on Texas. After two straight kills from DeBeer, the Cardinals led at 11-10. Louisville still led 15-14 heading into the media timeout after a dump from Raquel Lazaro and a kill from DeBeer.
Texas went on a 6-1 run to take advantage late in the set at 20-16. An 8-2 spree by Louisville put the Cardinals on set point after kills from Jones, Chaussee, and DeBeer, an ace from Lazaro, and a block from Kong. Texas called their final timeout after this, allowing the players time to regroup and focus on the task at hand. This worked, as the Longhorns went on a game-winning 4-0 run to take the third set 26-24. This gave Texas the win and thus, the national championship as Louisville fell just short of their ultimate goal.
Louisville's Jones, DeBeer, and Chaussee were all named to the All-Tournament team following the conclusion of the game. Louisville was led by 12 kills from Chaussee and nine kills from DeBeer. Texas was led by 19 kills from Eggleston, who was named the MVP of the tournament.
The Cards will lose several seniors from this season's team, including Alexa Hendricks, Claire Chaussee, Aiko Jones, Raquel Lazaro, and Amaya Tillman. They have several standout players returning, however, including Phekran Kong on the frontline and Anna DeBeer. They have signed five incoming freshmen for the 2023 season. Three liberos signed, those being Jessica Drapp from Cincinatti, Molly Urban from Martinsville, Ind., and Kamden Schrand from Notre Dame Academy here in Kentucky. They have also signed Alanna Bankston, an outside hitter from Omaha, Neb., who is a top 150 player in the class, and Reese Robins, a middle blocker from Mansfield, Texas who is ranked as the #11 player in her class. The Cards will also be looking to the transfer portal to try to get a few more players.
