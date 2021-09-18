The Wayne County High School Cardinals, fresh off of a last second win two weeks ago against Adair County and a bye week, continued their six-game home stand to start off the 2021 season by welcoming in the Raiders of McCreary Central.
Although there were a few big plays by the Raiders (namely by Jared Kidd and Keandre Giglio), the Cardinals defense was extremely stout throughout, only allowing the Raiders to score 6 points in the entirety of the game. The Cardinals running game was the big star on this night, with the Cardinals running for 4 TD's and passing for 1, to make the final score at the end of the night 34-6 in favor of Wayne County. However, questions will now be abound about the status of QB Wesley Cares, as he appeared to be injured during the 2nd quarter.
Wayne County won the coin toss at the beginning of the game and elected to defer to the 2nd half, so that means McCreary Central got the ball first. Early struggles by QB Maddux McKinney meant the Raiders went 3 and out on their first possession of the game. Following a block in the back penalty by Mason Burchett, and an incomplete pass from Cares, the Cardinals went to their strength, the running game.
Following 3 straight QB keepers by Cares for roughly 26 yards, Nathaniel Sullivan then proceeded to run it 4 straight plays for an overall gain of 22 yards. Following another QB keeper, the Cardinals ran a wildcat for 2 straight plays, with Burchett keeping it for a total of 10 yards and his first touchdown on the night, and following the extra point, the score was 7-0 in favor of the Cardinals.
After 2 more plays (and following an absolutely massive hit from Justin Curry on the Raiders' first down play), McKinney was intercepted by Fernando Tello to give the Cardinals the ball again in favorable field position. After runs by Curry for 17 yards and Cares for 5 yards, the wildcat was once again ran to perfection, as Burchett had his 2nd touchdown on the night from 15 yards out, making the score 14-0. Following a sack on McKinney by Curry, the 1st quarter ended with the score 14-0 in favor of Wayne County.
After a good punt return by Antajuan Dumphord to begin the 2nd quarter, the injury bug struck the Cardinals, as QB Cares was hit on a run and (presumptively) had an injury to either his right ankle or foot, and he was then taken out of the game. The Cardinals basically ran a QB by committee at this point, with the wildcat being their main formation they would run till the end of the game.
Following back to back turnover on downs by the Cardinals and the Raiders, the Cardinals again ran the ball straight down the middle of the Raiders' defense, with Curry getting the wildcat keep on 5 straight plays for a collective gain of about 51 yards. Burchett then got the ball on 2 straight plays for another 9 yards and his 3rd touchdown on the ground on the evening.
After McCreary Central got the ball back, and following the 2nd sack on the night on McKinney, the ball was handed off to Kidd for a 58 yard rushing touchdown, providing a huge boost to an almost lifeless Raiders offense to this point. Following a missed 2-point conversion, the score was 21-6 in favor of the Cardinals, and that is the score when both teams went into the locker room at halftime.
After Wayne County received the ball to begin the 2nd half, and following solid runs by Sullivan, Curry, Burchett, and Dumphord, the subsequent snap went high over Dumphord's head and resulted in a fumble, which was recovered by the Raiders' Kylon Williams.
Following an impressive run by Giglio for 35 yards that brought McCreary Central all the way down to Wayne's 5 yard line, the mistakes piled up and resulted in the Raiders blowing the easy chance for a score, and them turning the ball over on downs. Following more brute force running by the Cardinals (Curry 3 times for 20 yards, and Dumphord 4 times for 43 yards), Dumphord threw a rare pass, with Burchett running a slant route down the middle of the field, and connected for 23 yards and the touchdown (with this being Burchett's first reception touchdown and 4th TD overall on the night).
However, Jack Kelsay missed his first extra point try of the season following the touchdown, making the score 27-6 at this point. Following the kick, McCreary Central started moving the ball down the field with ease, with Giglio rushing for a gain of 24 yards, and McKinney passing to Ben Trammell for a gain of 18 yards, and they were set up close to the end zone at the end of the 3rd quarter, with Wayne County taking a 27-6 lead into the 4th quarter.
At the beginning of the 4th quarter, however, Wayne County's defense stepped up big time, forcing a fumble on the goal line by the Raiders, with the Cardinals recovering it. The Cardinals offense sprung to life at this point, hoping to avoid a safety as they were all the way backed up on their own 1 yard line. Following runs from Burchett (3 for 27 yards) and Dumphord (2 for 38 yards, including getting an extra 15 on a late hit call on the Raiders), Curry got a TD himself, as he ran it in from about 14 yards out to make the score 34-6. That would be the final score of the game, as after a turnover on downs by the Raiders, the Cardinals elected to just run out the clock as to avoid any other serious injuries (a lot of their starters went down with what appeared to be cramps several times throughout the game).
The Cardinals will return to action at home again next Friday, Sept. 24, as they will welcome in the Raiders again, but this time, the Raiders of Warren East. Also, prayers go out to Wesley Cares. Get well soon man!
