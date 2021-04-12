Cardinals' late rally falls short

LEXINGTON – The Wayne County High School baseball team scored five runs in the final two innings, but it wasn't enough in a 12-8 setback to Frederick Douglass High School on Friday.
After the Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the third, the Broncos countered with eight runs in the bottom half of the same frame. Wayne County got within three, at 8-5, when they scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. However, the Broncos scored four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 12-5. The Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough.
Jayden Keith led Wayne County at the plate with four hits, and RBI and two runs scored. Titus Jones had three hits, drove in a three runs and scored a run.
Wayne County's Tristan Gregory had a pair of hits. Kason Pitman had a hit, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Malachi Brown had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run.
Wayne County hosts Russell County High School on Monday, and will travel to Danville High School on Thursday.
